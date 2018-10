Home Indiana Evansville Mississippi Man Arrested in Evansville on Murder Warrant October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A Mississippi man was arrested on October 24th in Vanderburgh County for a murder warrant out of Greenville.

Officials say 31-year-old Reginald Barnes has been wanted for the murder of 37-year-old male in front of the Cool It Lounge in Greenville on May 19th of this year.

Police say they believe the victim was shot following a verbal argument.

Barnes is being held on no bond in the Vanderburgh County jail.

