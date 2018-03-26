Missing Woman in Owensboro Considered “Missing Critical”

Owensboro Police are searching for a missing woman who they say is considered “missing critical” due to the nature of her medical condition.

Monday, police received a call about a missing woman named Kathleen Szweda. A relative says they spoke with her earlier Monday, but when they arrived home, Kathleen was gone. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and light colored blue jeans with white running shoes. She may also be carrying a large, brown, leather purse.

She is 5 feet tall, about 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact Owensboro Police at 270-681-8888

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments