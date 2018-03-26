Missing Woman in Owensboro Considered “Missing Critical”
Owensboro Police are searching for a missing woman who they say is considered “missing critical” due to the nature of her medical condition.
Monday, police received a call about a missing woman named Kathleen Szweda. A relative says they spoke with her earlier Monday, but when they arrived home, Kathleen was gone. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and light colored blue jeans with white running shoes. She may also be carrying a large, brown, leather purse.
She is 5 feet tall, about 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact Owensboro Police at 270-681-8888