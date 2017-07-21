Missing Swimmer Found Alive Near Troy, Indiana

Kentucky State Police report a woman who went missing while swimming in the Ohio River has been found alive. 32-year-old Lindsey Early was found alive near the Troy, Indiana boat ramp.

Emergency crews have been called to the Lewisport ramp to check Early’s vitals.

Overnight, she was swimming with a man and disappeared. Dispatchers say they got a call from Spencer County around Midnight to help in the search.

KSP says Early was swimming with a male friend. She was last seen swimming near Anderson Island without a life vest.

Troopers say her friend notified nearby fishermen that Early was missing, and that’s when crews from both Indiana and Kentucky started searching near Lewisport.

Lindsey Early is being taken to the hospital for further treatment. A detective says she was found on the riverbank on the Kentucky side.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Crews are staging in the Lewisport area. Dispatchers say they got a call from Spencer County around midnight to help in searching for a missing female in the river.

Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police are now handling this investigation.

Stay with 44News for updates.

Comments

comments