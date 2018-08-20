Home Indiana Missing Squirrel Hunter Found Safe in Hoosier National Forest August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A missing squirrel hunter has been found in the Hoosier National Forest.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says George Kuntz went squirrel hunting in the morning on August 19th, but never returned to the campground.

Concerned family members go into contact with DNR that same afternoon and a search started.

Kuntz was located this morning after about a full day of searching.

DNR officers says he got turned around in the woods. Aside from being thirsty, officials say he has in good health when he was found around 11:00AM.

