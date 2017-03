The Kentucky State Police need your help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Mellowdey Wood was last seen Friday around 2P.M.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue yes. She’s 5’1 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information concerning Wood’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police.

Comments

comments