The Evansville Police Department is searching for 53 Year-old David DeWeese last seen January 9th in Evansville, IN in a medium gray 2002 Chevy Impala.

Deweese has a mental illness. He is in severe need of his medication, food, and shelter given the current weather conditions.

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Kim DeWeese at (812) 881-1508, or the Evansville Police Department.

