A missing Newburgh teen has been found after being reported missing earlier in the week. 16-year-old Josie Len McCullagh McBride is safe and sound. The teen was last seen on Wednesday, June 14th walking along Sharon Road in Newburgh.

There’s no word on when or where she was found, but her father Tegus McBride made a Facebook post about finding her.

Josie is described as being 5’7″, 148 pounds and has short brown hair. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts, a gray sweatshirt with a Newport logo, black converse high-top shoes and possibly carrying a backpack.

If you have information about Josie’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.

Photo Courtesy of Tegus McBride

