Home Indiana Missing Money Distributed to Tax Units in Daviess County June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

According to our media partner The Washington Times-Herald, Daviess County benefited after the state of Indiana discovered millions in missing money.

A total of $21.6 million in local income tax revenue had been misplaced Indianapolis. This was announced by the Indiana Office of Management and Budget. Some of this money can be traced back to financial issues in the 1990’s.

“It was a significant amount of money,” said Daviess County Auditor Patty Ball. “We now have received it and distributed it to all of the taxing units.”

The total for Daviess County was $92,004.04.

According to State officials, the money was found because of an equipment update in the Department of Revenue offices.

Since being found, the money is being distributed to the various taxing units based on the current tax rate structure.

Individual taxing units will still have to use additional appropriations to spend the money. State officials say that the one-time distribution should not impact other disbursements the county will receive from the state.

Comments

comments