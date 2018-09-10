Home Indiana Missing Man in Newburgh Boating Accident Identified September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has identified the man who remains missing after a boating accident at the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

The incident happened September 9th at 2:30PM. 45-year-old Steven O. Burks of Owensboro is still missing after the motor of the boat he was in failed, submerging the boat in the water.

The man with him at the time of the incident, Paul Warrenfeltz, was rescued from the face of the dam. Officers from the Newburgh Police Department and members of the Yankeetown and Newburgh Fire Departments were able to rescue the man by lowering a rope to him and pulling him to safety.

Since this morning, multiple agencies are searching the Ohio River for Steven Burks and his boat.

