Missing Gun and Bank Records Subject of Testimony in Hagan Trial

Another day in the Warrick County Courtroom where Isaiah Hagan is on trial for the death of Halee Rathgeber last April. Tuesday, there were more discussions about the testimony Hagan’s parents gave on Monday.

The prosecution also made a decision not to replay a 7-hour interrogation video but there is a chance that video may be shown as the trial moves forward.

Several law enforcement officials testified Tuesday discussing the gun that was missing from the Hagans’ home and about Hagan’s bank records from April 2017.

Among those officials who took the stand was Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse. He was asked about a conversation Hahan had with his mother after he was first arrested.

That conversation wasn’t recorded and lawyers wanted to know why. Kruse says Isaiah and Donna Hagan were in a conference room during that talk and there was no audio capability. He also said that had never happened before and that typically those conversations are recorded.

Mark Phillips, attorney for Isaiah Hagan, says, “There is clear evidence that those people, some of who you named, were considered persons of interest or suspects depending on who you talk to, and it’s our belief that there are more unanswered questions and I’m trying to understand. More importantly, put information in front of the jury so that they understand what was or wasn’t done or reasonably what should have been done.”

We also heard from a credit union branch manager who testified about Hagan’s bank account from last April the same month Rathgeber died.

Some of that credit union statement was thrown out but four pages of the statement were submitted as evidence. During the investigation, authorities say Hagan may have owed Rathgeber and his own father a few hundred dollars.

Court has adjourned for the day but they are set to be right back here Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

