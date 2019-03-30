Missing Greenville Teenager Found

Greenville Police say they have located missing 15-year-old Jenna Fitzhugh. Investigators had been searching for Fitzhugh since she was reported missing from her home on Wednesday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI were tasked with locating her. An investigation into her whereabouts is still ongoing according to police.

A candlelight vigil was held for Fitzhugh the night before she was returned home.

Below is a statement issued from Greenville Police on Facebook.

Missing Juvenile Jenna Gabrielle Fitzhugh has been located and returned home to her parents safely. Details of her whereabouts over the last few days is still under investigation at this time. Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Jenna. More information will be released as the investigation of her return progresses.

