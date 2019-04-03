Missing Girl Found in Alabama

Missing Girl Found in Alabama

April 3rd, 2019 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

As people gathered in Dawson Springs, KY for a vigil, Police Chief Mike Opalek announced that missing teen Lauryn Sizemore has been found.

An amber alert was issued Tuesday morning, nearly three days after her disappearance from her Dawson Springs home. Her step-grandfather Glenn Harper in custody after they were found them both in southern Alabama.

Sizemore’s parents will head to Alabama with Police Chief Opalek. The gathering turned from a vigil to a celebration.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

Lauryn Sizemore Update—I’ll have the full story TONIGHT at 9pm and 10pm on @44News

Posted by Megan DiVenti 44News on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.