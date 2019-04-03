Missing Girl Found in Alabama

As people gathered in Dawson Springs, KY for a vigil, Police Chief Mike Opalek announced that missing teen Lauryn Sizemore has been found.

An amber alert was issued Tuesday morning, nearly three days after her disappearance from her Dawson Springs home. Her step-grandfather Glenn Harper in custody after they were found them both in southern Alabama.

Sizemore’s parents will head to Alabama with Police Chief Opalek. The gathering turned from a vigil to a celebration.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

Lauryn Sizemore Update—I’ll have the full story TONIGHT at 9pm and 10pm on @44News Posted by Megan DiVenti 44News on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

BREAKING- Dawson Springs Police announce to the crowd at tonight’s vigil Lauryn is safe and Glenn Harper is in custody. Police say they were picked up in Southern Alabama. The vigil has now become a celebration for this community pic.twitter.com/EEvTlX71Z2 — Megan DiVenti 44News (@MDiVenti44News) April 3, 2019

