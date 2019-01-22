Missing Evansville Boy Found

Update:
The search is over for an Evansville boy that went missing Tuesday around 3 p.m.
12-year-old Johnthan Greenwell was spotted by officers on Claremont and Leslie Avenues.
According to police, tips from the public led officers to the area.
Previous story:
Evansville police are looking for a 12-year-old boy.
Authorities say Jonathan Greenwell was last seen near Lodge and Washington around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
He was last seen wearing an orange hoody and either grey or black pants.
Jonathon is 5’2″ tall and 192 pounds.
If you’ve seen him, please call the police.