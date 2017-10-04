Missing Clark County Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle
Indiana State Police have canceled a silver alert issued earlier this week for an elderly Clark County man. Troopers say 81-year-old David Cox, Sellersburg, Indiana, was found dead inside his vehicle at a rest area along I-65 North near the 22 mile marker in Clark County Wednesday afternoon.
A rest area attendant called troopers and told them there was a man who looked like he was dead inside of his vehicle.
When troopers arrived, they say Cox was dead inside his 1995 white Ford Probe. He was parked in a parking spot on the north side of the rest area Welcome Center.
A Silver Alert was issued for Cox on October 3rd just after 2:30 a.m., but it has now been canceled.
At this time, troopers say no foul play is suspected, but there’s no word on how Cox died.
This investigation is ongoing.
Previous Story
Silver Alert Issued for Clark County Man – October 3rd