Missing Clark County Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle

Clark County Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana State Police have canceled a silver alert issued earlier this week for an elderly Clark County man. Troopers say 81-year-old David Cox, Sellersburg, Indiana, was found dead inside his vehicle at a rest area along I-65 North near the 22 mile marker in Clark County Wednesday afternoon.

A rest area attendant called troopers and told them there was a man who looked like he was dead inside of his vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they say Cox was dead inside his 1995 white Ford Probe. He was parked in a parking spot on the north side of the rest area Welcome Center.

A Silver Alert was issued for Cox on October 3rd just after 2:30 a.m., but it has now been canceled.

At this time, troopers say no foul play is suspected, but there’s no word on how Cox died.

This investigation is ongoing.

