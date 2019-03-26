Missing Child Returned Safe to Henderson to Be With Family

A Henderson woman is brutally murdered, but her child is now safe with family.

Henderson police have released more information into this disturbing story.

The pain is still fresh for this family of Chloe Abdikadur, but police say her nine-month old child is safe with family in Henderson.

Family members say they are heartbroken to lose who they call, ‘their blue-eyed girl.’

Mohamud Abdikadur was stopped in West Memphis, AK and allegedly told police his wife’s body was at his home in Henderson. The child was with him at the time of his arrest.

“He did have their nine-month-old child,” said Henderson Police Detective Jake Isonhood. “That child has been released to the family and is back here in Henderson and is safe.”

Henderson police believe Chloe Abdikadur was murdered sometime Saturday morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

“The husband has not been formally charged at this time,” Isonhood said. “And we have full faith in the Henderson police department that they will do the investigation to the fullest to bring justice to the killer of my daughter.”

The warrant for tampering with evidence does not have a bond on it, so police say Mohamud Abdikadur isn’t going anywhere soon. Henderson police say they aren’t rushing but are building a strong case.

