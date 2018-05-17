The Missing Buildings of Main Street Tour

As Evansville looks to continue to revitalize its downtown there’s still plenty of open building space to be had. Thursday city officials gave a Missing Buildings of Main Street tour in conjunction with the Evansville Downtown Alliance.

The tour included walk-throughs of what was in downtown and capture the era when Main Street was completely developed and occupied. Officials hope it’ll spur new interest in making downtown thriving as it did years ago.

Director of Downtown Economic Improvement Josh Armstrong says, “We are so elated at the turnout. Its really a spectacular turnout. Nostalgia and memories is a big driver of why people love downtown in neighborhoods. Most of these buildings were gone before these people were even born, some of these were torn down over a hundred years ago. But there are little pieces that people remember and they kinda want to understand it a little more. And again there’s a passion for preservation in our community.”

The tour included historic images and news sources and tours of places like the Hopkins Dry Goods building and the American Theater.

