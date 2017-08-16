Missing Brownsburg Kids Found, Suspect In Custody

Brownsburg police say they found three kids at the center of an Amber Alert and have the suspect in custody. However, the Amber Alert is still active at this point.

BROWNSBURG – An Amber Alert is issued for three children believed to be taken by their father Cristhian Garcia, who is a suspect in a Brownsburg shooting overnight.

Police are searching for Christhian, Johnson, and Marcos, who are all under the age of 10 and believed to be in extreme danger.

Marcos Garcia is an eight-year-old Hispanic boy who is 4’3″ tall and 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Christhian Garcia is five-years-old, who is 3’7″ tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson Garcia is described as an Hispanic two-year-old boy, who is 2’11” and 33 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

There’s no word on what the children are wearing.

The father is believed to be driving a green Volkswagen Jetta.

Authorities say Cristhian Garcia shots the boys’ mom and another man at the Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg Tuesday night around 10:00.

Alicia Canise Canizales and Jesus Huesca were the victims of that shooting. Canizales was conscious enough to tell investigators that Garcia was the person who shot them.

Huesca was shot in the head, but unresponsive. Both victims were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police have not tracked Garcia down yet.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-582-6237, or dial 911.

