The missing woman Evansville Police have been looking for most of Friday has been found.

82-year-old Shirley Hankins went missing Thursday near Eddyville, Kentucky.

Indiana State Police say she was located on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County.

She was driving back to Evansville from Tennessee and was tired and disoriented.

An ambulance took Hankins to a Madisonville Hospital and her family is en route to meet her.

