Home Kentucky Miss Budweiser Makes an Appearance in Owensboro June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Today in Owensboro, the 1968 version of the Miss Budweiser Hydroplane spent the day in front of the convention center.

Owensboro native Bill Sterett piloted the boat to victories in the 1969 Governor’s Cup in Owensboro.

Sterett was also the winner of the National Unlimited Hydroplane Championship the same year.

The boat has most recently been at a museum in Washington until its owners decided to bring it back to Owensboro for a day. Before arriving in Owensboro, the boat first made a stop in Alabama.

It’s scheduled to head back to the National Hydroplane Boat Racing Museum in Kent, Washington.

Comments

comments