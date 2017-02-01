‘Miracles for Megan’ Held at Wabash Valley College

A Tri-State college rallies behind one of their own who was critically injured while home on Christmas break.

All proceeds from Wednesday’s men and women’s basketball games at Wabash Valley College went to Boonville native, and WVC softball player Megan Ripperdan.

On December 17th Ripperdan was on her first weekend home for college break when the car she was in was hit head on by a drunk driver.

That accident killing Skylar Robinson, and hospitalizing Whitney Winstead along with Ripperdan.

Ripperdan was placed in a coma, and woke up on New Year’s Eve.

“It was really hard to see her like that,” said Steffi Farkas, WVC softball player. “But just knowing that she’s so strong and she’ll come back from it. She’s a warrior.”

