Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen Gives to Riley Hospital for Children
The 13th Annual Miracle Treat day at Dairy Queen takes place on August 2nd.
The event occurring at Dairy Queen’s nationwide will donate $1 or more from every Blizzard sold across Indiana to benefit Riley Hospital for Children.
Dairy Queen has been a partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for over 30 years, and has raised over $100 million for children’s hospitals across the nation.
Last year, Dairy Queen donate more than $280,000 to Riley Hospital. Below are the highest fundraising locations for Riley in 2017:
- 3907 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN: $12,249
- 8905 High Point Dr, Newburgh, IN: $11, 539
- 740 E 4th St, Mount Vernon, IN: $10,939
- 1621 W Jefferson St, Plymouth, In: $10,512
- 4140 1st Ave, Evansville, IN: $6,649
- 606 W 6th St, Jasper, IN: $5,909
- 1715 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY: $5,533
- 395 E Davis Dr, Terre Haute, IN: $5,340
- 7103 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN: $5,287
- 3145 S 11th St. Niles, Michigan: $5,023
Click here to learn more about Miracle Treat Day and to see a full list of participating locations.