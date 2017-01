Senior Jaylon Brown and red-shirt junior Duane Gibson step in for a player’s edition of “Minutes with Marty”, a weekly UE Men’s Basketball segment with 44Sports’ JoJo Gentry.

The Aces ride a six-game losing streak heading into Wednesday’s game at Northern Iowa, a team UE beat at Home on New Year’s Day. That win is also the team’s latest victory.



