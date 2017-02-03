Minutes with Marty – Feb. 3, 2017

UE Men’s Basketball is coming off a heart-breaking overtime 85-84 loss at Indiana State earlier this week, penciling its ninth straight in the “L” column.

With 0.6 seconds left in overtime, Reitz grad Dru Smith threw an inbounds pass, which was intended for Jaylon Brown, to Ryan Taylor. The red-shirt sophomore put up a shot, but it fell short.

Head Coach Marty Simmons joins JoJo Gentry during practice Friday to discuss the team’s confidence on and off the floor, and the latest on senior Sergej Vucetic who is in Serbia to mourn the loss of his father.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments