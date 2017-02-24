44News | Evansville, IN

Minutes with Marty: Feb. 24, 2017

February 24th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball rides a two-game losing streak heading into its Senior Day match up hosting Indiana State Saturday. Tip off is set for Noon.

Both the Sycamores and Aces are in a three-way tie for last in the conference with (5-12) records.

UE head coach Marty Simmons speaks with Sports Director JoJo Gentry ahead of Senior Day in “Minutes with Marty” about why the emotional Aces are playing for pride and the five seniors who will play at the Ford Center for the last time this weekend.

