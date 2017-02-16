Minutes with Marty – Feb. 16, 2017

UE Men’s Basketball is on a four-game win streak coming off a nine-game skid. The Aces say they’re getting hot at the right time heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Also in Minutes with Marty, UE head coach Marty Simmons delves into the latest with Sergej Vuectic, who is back in the Tri-state after mourning the loss of his father in Serbia.

Simmons tells JoJo Gentry the team is focusing on earning road wins Saturday at Bradley and Tuesday at Wichita State, and not on seeding for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments