The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is off to a rough start in Missouri Valley Conference play, falling to Illinois State in Peoria Thursday coming off a seven-game win streak.

The Aces are also without key players, Dru Smith (knee) and Willy Wiley (groin), due to injuries. Smith, a Reitz grad who’s put in quality minutes for UE, told 44Sports he could be out up to eight weeks.



