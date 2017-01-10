Home Indiana Evansville Minority and Women’s Business Board Meets To Set Strategy For New Year January 10th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

The Enterprise Utilization board met at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Tuesday morning during its first meeting of the year. This city-county board helps minority and women owned business.

Mark Sebree, a board member, hopes the board can, “set the tone for minority and women participation in projects, whether it’s construction or general procurement type projects. So we’re here to look at the strategies on how we can effect that change.”

Board members began a discussion for strategic planning, setting goals, and ways the board can more effectively assist the community. The board stresses the vital importance of minority and women owned business in the community.

