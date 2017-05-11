Home Indiana Evansville Minor Injuries in I69 Crash off Morgan Avenue May 11th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville Pinterest

Evansville Police received a call about a crash that happened on Interstate 69 near Morgan Avenue. The crash happened around midnight.

When officers arrive, both drivers were out of their cars with no major injuries. The drivers did go to St. Vincent Hospital to be checked out.

According to the Sergeant on Duty, the driver that caused the wreck had been drinking some and did not notice the other car stopped on the road.

Evansville police are still investigating the crash.

