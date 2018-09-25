Home Indiana Ministry-Based Early Education Programs in Indiana Awarded Grants September 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Early Living Indiana has awarded $303,000 to 10 ministry-based early education programs across the Hoosier state.

These funds will be used for physical, operational, and program improvements that enable the programs to join and advance along Paths to Quality, the state’s child care quality rating and improvement system.

With these funds, the programs will join Paths to QUALITY and reach level three, which is considered high-quality.

Early Learning Indiana has made the following gifts:

A Child’s Heart Day Care and Preschool , located at the Heartland Church of the Nazarene in Floyds Knobs, was awarded $83,100 to help remodel its facilities, update the fire alarm system, add anti-scald valves to sinks and install a playground fence as well as to purchase new classroom materials.

All God's Children Daycare , located at the First Christian Church of Winamac, was granted $18,500 to install new carpeting, as well as for new classroom materials, playground equipment and storage units.

Epworth Child Care Ministry , located at the Epworth Methodist Church in Newburgh, was awarded $21,000 to install anti-scald valves on sinks, improve security, replace ceiling tiles, to purchase new classroom materials and playground equipment and to cover the costs of employee background checks.

Foundations , located at the Kankakee Valley International Christian Center/Church of the Heartland in Knox, was granted $38,500 to remodel its infant-toddler room and to install a hand washing sink, playground fence and install new flooring. Funds will also be used to purchase classroom materials and to cover the cost of employee background checks.

Joshua Academy , located at the Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church in Evansville, was awarded $20,000 to support five of its staff members in earning professional certifications, to purchase new classroom materials and for costs associated with employee background checks.

Little Rainbows Daycare Ministry , located at the Madison Christian Church in Frankton, has been granted $12,300 to support two staff members earning professional accreditation and for new classroom materials at the center.

Saint Anthony de Padua Catholic School in South Bend, has been awarded $24,100 to replace sinks, install a new water heater and anti-scald valves on sinks as well as for new classroom materials and costs associated with employee background checks and professional certification.

Saint Pius X Little Lions Preschool , located at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, was granted $25,000 for a new playground fence, to purchase new materials for three classrooms and to support professional development opportunities and employee background checks.

TLC Preschool , located at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, was awarded $27,400 to install a fire alarm system, add anti-scald valves to sinks, for new classroom materials and to cover costs associated with employee background checks.

, located at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, was awarded $27,400 to install a fire alarm system, add anti-scald valves to sinks, for new classroom materials and to cover costs associated with employee background checks. Queen of Peace Catholic School, located in Mishawaka, was granted $33,100 to install a playground fence, to add anti-scald valves to sinks, for new classroom materials and curriculum, as well as to cover the costs of curriculum training for all staff and employee background checks.

Early Learning Indiana has awarded more than $2 million in grants that created more than 1,500 new high-quality seats throughout the state.

