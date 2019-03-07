Mining Ordinance Repealed

Boonville City officials are agreeing to remove an ordinance that restricted mining within three miles of city limits. This follows a mutual agreement between Alcoa, Liberty Mine, and Boonville city officials. All parties negotiated for more than a year. This all stems from Liberty Mine’s request to expand.

“Would you want our children 300 feet from your home where there is a pit 360 foot deep? We don’t either,” says Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt. This was a major concern when Liberty Mine requested to expand its operations.

Liberty Mine’s proposed expansion caused Boonville homeowners to fear for their children’s safety as well as everyone’s well being.

“They all now will be able to enjoy their homes without fear of blasting and foundation disruption,” says Mark Phillips, counselor for Save Our Homes.

Officials ended up passing an ordinance restricting mining within three miles of city limits since the expansion would have put a mine just a few hundred feet away from a new and growing subdivision. Alcoa tried to fight back, but so did the people of Boonville.

“The process of that began a negotiation with Alcoa and Liberty Mine to try to negotiate terms and a buffer expansion, a buffer of about 1,000 feet and other considerations that would protect their homes and not expose their families and children to hazardous conditions,” says Phillips.

City officials say if Liberty Mine expanded, it would affect the city’s infrastructure and residents would be affected even more.

The negotiation they agreed on covered a variety of topics such as air quality measurements, water quality measurements, and insurance policies. It also nailed down a 1,000-foot buffer between the mine and homeowners property in exchange for the repeal of the three-mile mining restriction.

Since this agreement, White Stallion Energy announced they are closing liberty mine. This is something the mayor of Boonville says they just can not help.

“Alcoa they decide where they are going to buy coal at not the city of Boonville,” says Mayor Wyatt.

Officials say residents that were Save Our Homes clients will be reimbursed for their attorney fees and so will the city. This was a condition that comes from the agreement between Alcoa, Liberty Mines, and the city of Boonville.

