Mini Book Sale to Benefit Library Programs in Evansville

A local library will be holding a book sale to benefit its programs and projects. Central Library will hold the book sale in the Browning Events Room Saturday, March 4th and Sunday March 5th. Sale hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be located in the Browning Events Room, and people will be able to browse through books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. Items will be priced between 50 cents and two dollars.

Admission for the event is free, and cash and checks will be accepted. Bring bags or boxes to carry your purchases.

Proceeds from the book sale will help fund the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library programs and projects.

