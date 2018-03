Home Indiana Miner Found Dead At Sunrise Coal In Knox County March 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An autopsy is set for a miner found dead at a coal mine in Knox County. Jason Williams, 34, of Bloomfield, was found dead this afternoon at Sunrise Coal, LLC.

Indiana Bureau of Mines, ISP, Mine Safety & Health Administration and the Knox County Coroner are investigating Williams’ death.

There’s no word on what led to his death. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

