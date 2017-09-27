Home Kentucky Milo the Robot Designed to Help Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

His name is Milo and even though he is a robot, he is doing quite a bit to help Tri-state area students on the Autism Spectrum. Milo is part of the robots for Autism Program.

He is programmed with human facial expressions and more than 100 lessons to help students calm down, build conversational skills, emotional understanding, and learn how to interact with other kids at birthday parties and school.

The idea is to help students with Autism Spectrum Disorders gain the confidence the need to succeed socially and academically.

Milo said, “My name is Milo, I am from robo kind and I am the next generation of therapy for students with Autism.”

Cindy Huston said, “We are the first facility in Kentucky to utilize Milo in therapy sessions. So we are really excited here at Wendell Foster to get to experiment with that.”

Next month, Milo will head to Wendell Foster in Owensboro to help students with Speech and Occupational Therapy.

Comments

comments