Home Indiana Millions of Time Warner Customers’ Information Exposed Online September 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Nearly 4 million records containing private information of Time Warner customers were exposed on the MyTWC app without a password.

According to Kromtech Security Center, the information was left unsecured on an Amazon server, and at least 600 gigabytes of personal information such as transaction ID, user names, Mac addresses, serial numbers, account numbers were exposed.

After discovering the mistake, the information was shortly removed and the incident was investigated. BroadSoft Inc, the communications company that developed the MyTWC app, were notified of the breach.

Comments

comments