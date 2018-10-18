Home Kentucky Millions of Kentuckians Registered to Vote Ahead of Election October 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced more than 3.4 million Kentucky residents are registered to vote ahead of the election on November 6th.

Democrats represent the plurality of the electorate with 1.68 million registered voters, or 49.6 percent of voters. Republicans total about 1.41 million, around 41.7 percent of voters, and more than 295,400 voters, about 8.68%, are registered with another party or as “Other.”

“We’ve made it easy to get registered to vote in Kentucky,” Grimes said. “At GoVoteKY.com, our one-stop voter portal, folks can register and make changes to their registration online. We’ve seen tens of thousands of Kentuckians getting registered to vote since the Primary Election. That’s only the first step, though. We want all registered Kentuckians to cast a vote in the General Election on Nov. 6.”

The final report of voters for the General Election shows a net increase of nearly 35,000 voters since the May 22 Primary Election.

Each of Kentucky’s six Congressional Districts gained voters since the Primary Election. The 6th Congressional District, where a hotly contested race for the U.S. Representative is underway, saw a net gain of more than 9,100 voters. The Republican Party and other affiliations gained voters in all the districts, while the Democratic Party gained voters in the 3rd, 4th, and 6th Districts.

“This midterm election year in Kentucky is important. On the ballot, Kentuckians will have the opportunity to choose candidates for local offices all the way up to Congress. I join all our election officials – the State Board of Elections, county boards of elections, and our 15,000 precinct election officers – in calling on Kentuckians to go to the polls on Nov. 6.”

Grimes urges Kentucky voters to visit GoVoteKY.com, accessible by clicking here, the Commonwealth’s one-stop elections portal for voter resources, for information on absentee voting, voter registration status, sample ballots, and locating polling places.

