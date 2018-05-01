Home Indiana Millions of Indiana and Kentucky Facebook Users Impacted by Data Breach May 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky

Your account may have been impacted by that Facebook breach back in March. Attorneys generals from several states including Indiana and Kentucky requested detailed information about how many people in each state were affected.

They say 1.3 million accounts in Kentucky and 1.6 million in Indiana were accessed by British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

That company had ties to the Trump campaign and somehow gained unauthorized access to personal information of 70 million Americans during the 2016 election.

Comments

comments