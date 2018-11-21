Millions Hit The Road For Thanksgiving

Millions of people are hitting the road to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with loved ones. People in the tri-state are no different. With lower than average gas prices, drivers are expected to hit the road in record-breaking fashion.

Although, with more drivers on the road, there’s a concern for safety. Officials say one way to stay safe while traveling is getting enough rest.

“Matter of fact a lot of times when we get a call about a possible impaired driver. Maybe their weaving or driving off the roadway. When we locate that driver, they’re not impaired. They’re either fatigued, or they’re a distracted driver,” says Sgt. Todd Ringle from the Indiana State Police.

Officials say distracted driving is the number one cause of accidents.

“Keep their families in mind. Make sure your family gets to your destination safely, and the best way to do that is to drive responsibly, stay focused on your driving and put that cellphone down,” says Sgt. Ringle.

Officials say distracted driving is the number one cause of accidents. The State of Indiana saw more than 1,100 car accidents last year around Thanksgiving with nearly 200 injuries and two fatalities.

“Law enforcement can go out, we can write as many tickets as we want, but the bottom line is, is that we need the motoring public to do their part. If we can get everybody to drive the speed limit. If we can get everyone to buckle up, not drink and drive, and put those cell phones down. There’s no doubt in my mind; we will have a safe holiday period,” says Sgt. Ringle.

