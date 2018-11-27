Millions Of Dollars Donated Nationwide

Thanksgiving came and went, but with the holiday season officially in full swing people are still finding ways of giving thanks and giving back. Organizations in the tri-state are participating in Giving Tuesday, and some say they are glad they are.

“It’s a national day of giving where we try to raise as much money as we can in a 24 hour period. So far we’ve raised over $3,000 which is really wonderful,” says Alex Caudill, Executive Director of Henderson Area Arts Alliance.

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance says this is probably the most money they will raise in one day all year.

The money will go toward their educational outreach program. This program gives nearly 7,000 students a year the opportunity to participate in the arts at no cost.

“We wouldn’t be able to provide these programs for free if it weren’t for the support of people like we get today on Giving Tuesday,” says Caudill.

The EVSC Foundation is also participating, and they say the community always helps out in a big way.

The EVSC Foundation’s Executive Director, Maureen Barton says, “EVSC focuses on Giving Tuesday of asking our community to come back down memory lane. Let’s remember when we were back in high school. What was that coach or teacher or subject that helped you find your way?”

There are 40 schools and more than 22,000 students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, and anyone who donates can choose where their money goes. Whether they want to give back to their alma mater, athletics, or a specific program, they all help out in a big way. Overall, this day of giving allows people to learn more about their community uniquely.

“Giving Tuesday gives a lot of individuals the opportunity to learn more about what’s going on in our community. There’s a lot of great causes and nonprofits working really hard,” says Barton.

