Home Indiana Million Dollar Water Tower Project In Holland And Stendal July 11th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

The water tower in Holland Indiana, which is near Holland Elementary School, has been around for a while.

“Well the water tower is very nice, I mean it’s been here ever since I was born. The only kind of complications that we’ve had is over the summer we’ve had three water main breaks past this town and we’ve gone like a week on a boil advisory,” says Holland native, Denise Toby. She lives in Holland and says she doesn’t think the current tower is an eyesore, but could use some work. “But I mean it could be repainted to make it brighter white and brighter red to go with the Holland colors,” says Toby. This is exactly what Holland Town Board President, Tom Thacker, says he’s planning to do.

The water tower in Stendal could use much more work. Officals there say that tower also needs to be rebuilt.

“So you know we are making this a one project between this tower and the other tower,” says Tom Thacker, Holland Town Board President.

The water tower in Stendal can only hold 20,000 gallons of water as opposed to Holland’s 200,000 gallon water tower. The problem is, Stendal uses 20,000 gallons of water a day, so there’s no room to store excess water, and it becomes an issue in the winter.

“This type of tower wants to freeze up because it’s so small and there’s not much usage, especially not at night so it’ll freeze an icecap on the top of the ball shape,” says Thacker. The tower continues to freeze and this messes up the electronic controls, but the public may never even notice. “Well they don’t notice it quite so much like we do between the board and our town workers who has to come out here and babysit the water tower and the controls.

Comments

comments