Milling and Paving Planned Along U.S. 60 in Henderson Co.

April 10th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

There will be some work along U.S. 60 in Henderson and Spottsville. A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a section of U.S. 60 in Henderson County.

Milling along U.S. 60 will run from mile marker 14 to about the 19 mile marker between Henderson and Spottsville. This is along U.S. 60 between Ernest Lane and the KY-2234/KY-1078 intersection in Spottsville.

This work will be in place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s expected to last about three days.

The milling is preparing for the asphalt paving along this section of U.S. 60 beginning April 17th.

This is part of a $697,000 highway improvement project. Once paving starts, it is expected to take about two to three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

