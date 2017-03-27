Home Indiana Miller: “We’re going to build the best staff in college basketball.” March 27th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

While Archie Miller’s roots aren’t in Indiana, he looks to hit the ground running with Indiana Men’s Basketball on and off the floor.

Miller was introduced by IU during Monday’s press conference at Assembly Hall as the new head men’s basketball coach.

“Every player, every former coach, every former manager that laid the ground work for this place and what it is today…we owe them a lot,” Miller said. “That’s something we are really going to have to fight hard for.”

Athletic Director Fred Glass said Monday a “couple dozen” former players reached out to him about the vacant coaching position, and some expressed interest. But, he knew Miller was atop the list.

“Archie was on my short list from the very beginning,” Glass said. “He’s the only person whom I offered the job.”

One goal Miller mentioned during Monday’s presser is his will to recruit more players from the Hoosier state. Of the 16 players currently listed on IU’s roster, six are from Indiana.

“I think it’s a state that is renowned for putting players out in college,” he said. “It’s going to go from the grass-roots talent in Indiana.”

Despite IU being ranked highly in the preseason polls, those 16 players from the 2016-2017 season and former head coach Tom Crean delivered a disappointing 18-16 season record, including a first-round 75-63 loss to Georgia Tech in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

“I didn’t recruit them. As I told them, they are my players,” Miller said. “When it comes to basketball, we won’t have a hard time selling our style. What we have to sell is how we deliver.”

According to 44Sports’ Nick Ruffolo’s report Saturday, Miller’s contract is for seven years and is worth more than $3 million annually. Before IU, Miller spent the previous six seasons with the Dayton Flyers. He compiled a 139-63 record, and four straight NCAA tournament appearances.

IU Trustee Pat Shoulders also mentioned that Miller was on a “short list” of potential candidates, and didn’t look too far beyond the former Dayton coach.

“He was on our A-List from day one,” Pat Shoulders told 44Sports Saturday. “The due-diligence says he is a straight-shooter and he does things the right way.”

“When I was able to talk to Fred, I felt like our conversations matched up,” Miller said.

When asked Monday how Miller would plan to fill his roster, he responded by saying he doesn’t look to fill 13 full-ride scholarships.

“It’s not to your full advantage to have 13 guys playing on full-scholarship,” he said. “Sometimes, less is more.”

The Ultimate goal: Get Indiana Basketball back on track to winning a NCAA Championship.

“For me personally, this is really almost too much right now…it’s eye-opening,” Miller said. “You feel it. You feel where you’re at.”



