Home Indiana Evansville Millennials Willing to Relinquish Rights to Vote to Erase Student Loans September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

National student loan debt is about $1.3 trillion and many millennials say the would go to extreme lengths to get rid of it.

A new survey says half of all millennials they surveyed say they would give up their right to vote during the next two presidential elections if they could wipe out their support loan debt.

They also say they’re willing to stop using ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft, and give up traveling outside of the country. Of the 500 millennials surveyed, only eight percent chose to keep paying off their debt and not give up anything.

