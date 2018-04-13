Home Indiana Millennials More Likely to Fall For Online Scams April 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It turns out the youngest person in your family may be most likely to fall for a scam. New data from the Better Business Bureau shows scammers are tricking millennials at a higher rate especially online. The BBB received nearly 48-thousand scam reports last year.

Nearly half came from people 18 to 34 years old. Out of those, more than 70 percent said they`d been scammed online. In fact, online purchases ranked as the number one riskiest scam.

The BBB says those scams have several classic signs like putting money down to get money back, paying in unusual ways like gift cards, and getting a message out of the blue.

Tim Maniscalo says, “What we`re finding is that millennials are accustomed to being on the internet, they trust the internet, they give a lot of their personal information on the internet.”

The best defense is for more people to report a scam even if they don’t fall for it.

