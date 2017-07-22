Millennial Build Starts Construction on Habitat Home

The Millennial Build Committee for Habitat for Humanity was out in full force putting up siding at a construction sigh.

Back in January, a Millennial Build Bash fundraiser was held at Tin Man Brewery to raise money for Saturday’s build.

After raising $1,500 from the event along with several other donation and grants, the millennial group was proud to get their hands dirty constructing this home.

“You know just with how millennials have been, you know, judged and portrayed in the media we wanted to kind of come together and do something more positive. Be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Zac Parson, volunteer. “And being a part of Habitat fit all of that. And it was a way for us to build something cool together and be a part of building something for our community.”

The home should be finished within the next several weeks.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments