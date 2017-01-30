Millennial Build Bash Shatters Stereotypes, Builds Connections and Homes

Tri-State Millennials are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to shatter stereotypes, build connections and homes for struggling families.

They filled Tin Man Brewery Monday night. The goal was to raise $5,000 and hit the $80,000 mark needed for Habitat for Humanity to select a family.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also dropped by for a drink and presented a proclamation declaring January 30th Millennial Monday.

Event organizers say Millennials tend to get a bad rep for being lazy but they really have a lot to offer.

Deandre Wilson says, “Once you show Millennials the value in something, we become so attached and so connected and to see plans go through or to see something come to life. I definitely think that Millennials are not lazy.”

Many at the bash say they are interested in working on the build.

A date for that could be set in the next three months.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments