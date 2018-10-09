Home Illinois Milk Bank Opens in Wabash County October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A unique donation bank has opened in Wabash County.

The Milk Bank is a collection site for women to donate breast milk. This new milk deposit is a convenient place for approved donors to help infants in neonatal intensive care units.

“The milk bank hopes to continue forging partnerships with organizations across the Midwest to make the process of human milk donation easier for donor moms and families, while also helping to support breastfeeding in local communities,” stated Janice O’Rourke, Executive Director of The Milk Bank.

After the milk is donated, it’s processed at the bank and then sent to hospitals around the Midwest.

The bank is located at the Wabash County Health Department at 130 West 7th Street, Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Click here for more information regarding the milk bank’s mission, core programs and donation opportunities.

;

Comments

comments