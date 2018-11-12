Home Indiana The Milk Bank Helps Local Babies In Need November 12th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana, Newburgh

A local hospital spent the day helping provide a source of nutrition for newborn babies.

The Women’s Hospital at Deaconess is partnering with The Milk Bank as a way for infants to have access to breast milk. Women were invited to drop off their extra breast milk to the donor drive for processing. The milk will then be delivered to NICU babies throughout the area.

These donation go a long way with helping others in need.

“A little bit of milk goes a long way in those early days to utilize it and of course the NICU babies, that’s where they started using donor milk and it really helps with those outcomes-short term and long term for those babies,” says Andrea Klotz, milk donor.

Women interested in donating milk outside of today’s drive can contact The Milk Bank at (317)-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org.

