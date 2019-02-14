Mild & Windy Valentine’s Day, Snow & Ice Lurk

River levels continue to rise through next week, with areas along the Ohio River and Wabash Rivers cresting to “Moderate” flood stage over the weekend through early next week. So River Flood Warnings will continue.

It wasn’t a bad start to the day, mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, more like our average highs for this time of year. Southerly winds will be with us for most of the day, gusting as high as 40 MPH. That will help temperatures rise to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6PM.

A cold front approaches this evening which could spark a few light showers. All-in-all not a bad Valentine’s Day. If you have a dinner plans this evening, here’s your forecast through the afternoon and evening.

Front moves through, aside from a few showers early, scattered clouds and temperature will fall into the low 30s. Cold air filters in Friday setting the stage for wintry precipitation Friday afternoon-evening. Temperatures are expected to right around freezing to just below freezing as precipitation rolls in around sunset Friday. The threat for minor snow and ice accumulation continues to grow. Best chance for snow accumulation looks to be right through the heart of the Tri-State, where up to 3″ of snow could fall. Also the threat for freezing rain as warmer air moves in aloft. Best chance for freezing rain looks to be just south of the Ohio River through parts of Kentucky and Illinois. Again that could shift but we could see 0.10″ to 0.25″ of ice. This is a quick moving system and should exit the region by early Saturday. Here are some of the latest projections for snow and ice.

Stay with 44Weather as we continue to get more information and updated model data comes in throughout the day.

