Mild Weekend Followed by an Arctic Blast

With actual air temperatures in the single digits for many of us and wind chill values dipping below 0°, it was a bitterly cold start to the weekend. Fortunately, the sun has been shining brightly on this Friday afternoon; so despite the abnormally cold conditions, at least we’re getting a little vitamin D out of the deal. It’s the little victories in life, folks.

Our breezy southerly wind flow is expected to continue throughout the overnight hours; pair that with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next clipper system, temperatures will remain around 10° warmer tonight than they were this morning. Though, southerly winds or not, gusts up to 10 mph will keep wind chill values in the mid to low teens early Saturday morning.

Just above, I mentioned “our next clipper system” as the catalyst for tonight’s increasing cloud cover. Well, it’s also expected to supply the northern half of the region with scattered snow showers late tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, areas north of the Ohio could receive minor accumulations of snowfall. Gradually warmer conditions during the weekend ahead will ensure that any snowfall that accumulates will be short-lived at best.

We’ll tip the scales at 37° Saturday afternoon before heading for 26° early Sunday in the River City; we could see another chance of isolated flurries Sunday morning, but temperatures near 40° that afternoon will again keep the Tri-State from looking like a Winter Wonderland.

Honestly, the days I am specifically focused on are Monday through Wednesday of next week. A mixture of rain and snow will reach the region Monday evening with what appears to be the coldest air of the season following on its coattails. After we see between 0.25″ to 2″ of snowfall through early Tuesday, temperatures will absolutely tank. Tuesday will be our coldest day since mid January of 2018; wind chill values that night could fall to a brutally cold -10° in Evansville. Wednesday looks even worse. After only reaching 15° that afternoon overnight lows near -3° and wind chill around -18° will mark our coldest night in almost four years!

