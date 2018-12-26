Mild Weather Continues As Heavy Rain Lurks

Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas, the weather certainly cooperated, hit 50 degrees in Evansville yesterday with sunny skies. You’ll want to enjoy today because rain and the potential for thunderstorms are knocking on the Tri-State’s door.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds through this afternoon as temperatures rise into the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase through the evening and overnight, will fall to around 45, keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 42.

Good news the milder trend will continue into Thursday, but that will come with rainfall. A strong storm system developing in the Rockies and Plains will produce a a blizzard in the Northern Plains and flooding rain/severe weather in the Southern Plains.

Showers arrive by daybreak tomorrow, periods of heavy rain are possible through the afternoon, even few thunderstorms are possible. Don’t anticipate any severe weather at this time. Rainfall totals could reach up to 1″ in some locations especially off southeastern portions of the region.

A few showers are possible into early Friday, gradual clearing through the afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s. Drier conditions by the start of the weekend as temperatures will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. A system to our south may spread some light wintry mix into the area late Saturday-early Sunday, doesn’t appear to be a significant threat.

It appears wet weather may arrive as we end 2018. New Years Eve will feature rain across the region, and as we ring in 2019, that rain may change to some wet snowflakes as cold air works in. Temperatures look to be average to slightly below average through the first week of 2019.

